The investigation into a bomb threat at St. Francis Borgia Regional High School continues, but Washington police Monday said there are no suspects at this time.
“We are going to continue to investigate leads as they come in,” Detective Sgt. Steve Sitzes told The Missourian.
A bomb threat was discovered Friday afternoon, Oct. 4, in a girls bathroom at the coed Catholic high school. Bomb-sniffing dogs were brought in over that weekend, but the search yielded no results.
To give police more time to investigate, the school was closed Monday, Oct. 7, and students instead followed an e-learning day. There was an increased police presence at the school last week. Police also were back at the school Monday.
School President Father Mike Boehm thanked law enforcement and school personnel for their help and asks that anyone who has any information at all pertinent to the incident to contact a member of the Borgia administration or the police department.
“As we move forward from this, I wish to express my thanks to our administration, faculty and staff for their help in dealing with this,” Father Mike wrote in an email to parents Friday night. “They have gone above and beyond to help in many ways and for this I am very appreciative,” he stated. “I also want to thank our students for their patience and their acquiescence to our requests. The students have been asked to change some of the ways we are used to doing things, but they have done so with a great sense of cooperation and respect.
“I am very proud of them and how they have handled this entire situation.”
Father Mike said the police department deserves many thanks as well.
“They have been around quite a bit this week and will continue to have an increased presence around school and school events as they can,” he said.
School safety will remain a top priority, Father Mike said.
“We will continue to do what we can to keep our school as safe as possible,” he said. “I also invite you to take an extra look at our campus as you drive by it. If you see anything that doesn’t look right or looks suspicious, feel free to call the Washington Police Department to report what you see. The more eyes we have on this place, the better off we all will be.”