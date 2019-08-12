The Washington Historical Society will host its monthly Evening at the Museum Tuesday, Aug. 13, featuring “Missouri’s Muderous Matrons,” a story of two of Missouri’s female serial killers, Bertha Gifford and Emma Heppermann.
The program will begin at 7 p.m. and is open to the public.
Gifford poisoned perhaps as many as 20 people, many of them in Franklin County, and Heppermann killed at least five spanning numerous counties in our area. Both women were tried in Union.
Victoria Cosner, co-author of a book by the same name, will be the presenter. Books will be available for purchase.
The Evening at the Museum is a free educational program presented monthly on second Tuesdays from March through December at the Washington Historical Society’s Museum at Fourth and Market streets in Downtown Washington.
For more information, call 636-239-0280.