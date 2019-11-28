The Optimist Club of Washington and the Washington High School FFA will again sell fresh, high-quality Christmas trees in the Washington area.
The lot has a new location for this year. It is now located on the parking lot of the Iron Spike Model Railroad Museum, located on the northeast corner of Highway 100 and High Street in Washington.
The business hours for the Christmas tree lot will be Monday through Friday, 1 to 8 pm. On Saturdays, the lot will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday hours will be 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
On Black Friday, Nov. 29, the lot will open for business at 9 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.
The lot will be open daily until the trees are sold out, which is expected about seven to 10 days before Christmas.
The types of trees available include Scotch pine, Balsam fir, and Fraser fir. The prices range from $7 to $10 per foot, depending on the variety of tree.
Volunteers from the Optimist Club and the Washington High School FFA will be available to help customers make their purchase.
This year, there also will be a Christmas Market adjacent to the Optimist Christmas tree lot. Local crafters and artisans will display Christmas merchandise that is available for purchase on Black Friday and most Saturdays and Sundays, depending on weather.
The tree lot is one of the largest annual fundraisers for the Optimist Club and the FFA.
For more information, contact Gary Winzenburger at gwwinzenburger@yahoo.com or call 615-294-6092.
The Optimist Club of Washington is a group of community volunteers. The club supports community improvements, such as Optimist Park, provides local scholarships and many other local projects.