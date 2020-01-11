By Joe Barker
Assistant Managing Editor
The South Pointe Bark Park is getting some additional fencing.
The Washington City Council approved a deal with Washington Fence Co. Monday night to purchase new fencing for the dog park. The fencing will be used to create separate areas for large and small dogs.
The new fencing will cost $12,875.45. The council voted unanimously to approve the purchase, but Steve Sullentrup, who owns Washington Fence Company, abstained.
Parks and Recreation Director Wayne Dunker said his crews have been working this fall to update the amenities at the dog park. He said the next step is adding fencing to create separate areas for different sized dogs.
In 2017 the Washington Dog Park group first asked the city’s park board to consider dividing the park. Members of the group said the idea is to have a place for small dogs and a place for big dogs.
When the park opened in May 2017, the rules on the outside of the fence read, “No dogs over 20 pounds in the small dog park fenced area.”
The park opened without the divider and several years passed without the park being split. Now that’s about to change.
Dunker said the city has some fencing in house. It will use that, plus the new fence to create the new area.
“It’s one of the few items left to complete at the park,” he said.
Dunker said the plan is to expand the large dog area. He said the two areas won’t be equal size — the small dog area will be smaller because the dogs will take up less space.
Fencing to separate the two areas and to match the existing fence was budgeted in the current budget, Dunker said. Washington Fence Company was the lone bidder for the project.