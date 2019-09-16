Emergency responders in Washington are making the leap to a new network to strengthen communications and safety.
The city’s police, fire, communication and emergency management departments will become part of the Missouri Statewide Interoperability Network (MOSWIN) which will provide better communications across jurisdictional boundaries.
In order to join the network, the city will make major equipment upgrades, including the purchase of new mobile and portable radios and accessories.
The Washington City Council last month approved a contract with Command 1, LLC, Centertown, Mo., for the Phase 1 of the initiative to purchase portable radios and accessories at the cost of $496,200.58. The purchase is funded through the city’s capital improvement sales tax.
Lisa Moffitt, director of communications, noted the equipment will benefit multiple departments.
“It’s an officer safety issue,” said Moffitt. “It’s a fire department issue. If you can’t get back and you need additional equipment, this will help. So, improving the communication system is a good thing.”
According to Moffitt, Phase 1 improves on-the-scene communication with portable radios. It also includes programming software and mics that come with each radio.
“We evaluated several different vendors when it came to radios and (Command 1, LLC.) were already under state contract,” said Moffitt, explaining how the vendor was chosen. “So we were able to purchase off that state contract.”
The new equipment was a much needed upgrade, she said.
“Radios haven’t been replaced in a number of years,” Moffitt said.
“The police and fire department both chose to switch over to the statewide communication system, MOSWIN.”
Network
According to the MOSWIN website, the network allows internal communications between state agencies and for locals agencies to communicate with state, regional and federal agencies.
This system has been tested already, Moffitt said, and it will improve communication throughout Washington and the surrounding areas.
“It does transfer across the state because there are different portal groups set up across the state. One of the things it will do for us is provide better area coverage,” she said. “When they tested some of the portals throughout the city and some of our unincorporated areas, the reception was much better. They were able to get out to spots that they weren’t previously able to get out in.”
Those “spots” include reception in metal buildings.
“The state actually put a tower in our city, so there is a state MOSWIN tower in our city,” Moffitt noted.
Phase 1’s radios and equipment are supposed to arrive early next week. After programming, some may be put into use, but Moffitt said that there will be extra work to be done to connect to the MOSWIN system.
Phase 2
Phase 2 will improve mobile communication with upgrades to radios mounted inside first-response vehicles.
“The radios we selected aren’t available until after our budget year. That’s why we had to separate them out,” Moffitt said about the use of two phases.
The second phase also will include updating the console used at Washington’s dispatch center, according to Moffitt.
The cost of Phase 2 will be near $450,000, which also will come from the city’s capital improvement sales tax. A proposal will be presented to city council at a later date, as the radios that have been selected won’t ship until November 2019.
Overall, this will be a communications upgrade for first responders in the area.
“It definitely provides better communication in the outlying areas or some of the spots that we have difficulty getting officers back to dispatch,” Moffitt said. “It will help everyone out.”