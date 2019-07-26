Registration for new elementary students to the Washington School District will be held Tuesday, July 30, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., at the school the child will be attending.
Elementary students new to the district will need to contact the building secretary to begin the enrollment process.
Parents do not have to re-enroll their child if they attended a district school last year. Students do not need to be present during the registration.
Parents are asked to bring their child’s birth certificate, immunization record and proof of residency during the registration.
Enrollment information can be found on the district website at www.washington.k12.mo.us.
For more information about the enrollment process, contact Chris Marquart at the district office at 636-231-2005.
For more information about which school your child will attend, parents may contact First Student Bus Company at 636-239-1429.
The 2019-20 school year begins Thursday, Aug. 15.