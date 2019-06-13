Washington High School graduate John Burger recently donated a $5,000 check to the Burger Park fund to help with benches and signage for the up-and-coming disc golf course.
Burger has relatives associated with the name of the park. He does not live in the U.S., but was in town for a WHS reunion.
“He (John) wanted to meet with me to see how he could help with Burger Park,” said Wayne Dunker, Washington Parks director. “I explained to him what we’re doing with disc golf.”
Burger and his wife visited the park to see for themselves. Dunker said Burger enjoyed seeing the progress that has been made.
After their visit to the park, Burger wanted to discuss the plans in more details with Dunker. They met on May 6.
Then the parks department received the donation check in the mail.
Dunker said the check is specifically designated for items and amenities for the disc golf course. Burger specified he didn’t want the money thrown into the general fund.
“There’s a number of things that still need to be purchased, such as benches and signage,” Dunker said. “He was all onboard for using his money for stuff like that.”
Dunker said he wrote Burger a nice letter to thank him and also noted the city will be recognizing Burger with a proclamation.
The disc golf course is coming along, “slowly, but surely,” he said.
The parks staff poured a few more holes a couple of weeks ago.
“From the street, especially Highway 100, it looks like a bunch of weeds,” Dunker said. “They’ve been mowing paths throughout the weeds to make it kind of like a fairway.”
Disc Golf Idea
The park is located at Highway 100 and International Avenue.
Talks regarding a disc golf course began in June 2017. The city council backed the idea later that month and the parks department was instructed to move forward with the project through developing plans.
The Washington Elks Club sought a grant to help with funding and the Washington Lions Club also said they would be willing to donate.
Roughly $20,000 in funding had been secured by the two clubs by December 2017 to be used for purchasing baskets, signs, concrete for the tee boxes and landscaping.
Also during that month, the parks department signed off on a plan to transform the park into a disc golf course.
Early in 2018, the city council gave approval.
The course will have 18 holes. Shawn Gorden, with the Lions Club, recently mapped out the course fairways.
Last month, Dunker said there were four or five holes left to install. He also noted the rainy weather has been a major setback.