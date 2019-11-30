What once had been a thriving feed store years ago at Front and Market streets in Downtown Washington will be transformed within the next 18 months into 10 condominiums.
According to Andy and Collene Unerstall, owners of Front Street Development LLC and Unerstall Construction Co., site work is underway for the third and newest phase of the project, called “Bricktown Flats.”
The project is part of the much larger Tax Increment Financing (TIF) project utilizing local property and sales taxes to offset redevelopment costs in the blighted area.
Bricktown Flats will be a total of 43,078 square feet, including 25,302 square feet of living space, one large garage and common areas.
The residences will range from 2,100 to 3,000 square feet. There are already four sold.
Each of the homes will be on a single story. There are four on the north side of the structure facing Front Street. On the southeast side there will be an additional six units on three floors. Those units will be above the parking garage. The six units above the garage will face the east, toward Market Street and they will have a view of the Missouri River.
The front four units will have two parking spots in the garage. Plans call for the other six to have one space each in the garage, and additional off-street parking on the site.
All of the units will have balconies and all will have the brick and EIFS (exterior insulation and finish system).
According to Andy Unerstall, for every Downtown project undertaken, architectural elements of historic downtown buildings are incorporated.
“We take details from different buildings and look for how we can blend it into the architecture,” he said.
Like the other residences in the Front Street Development, Bricktown Flats buyers can design their own floor plans.
“Every unit is different and customized to anyone’s needs,” Andy Unerstall said.
An elevator will service the 10 new residences. It will be located at an entrance on Market Street, according to the plans.
Phase III also includes a commercial space and possible lodging at the corner of Jefferson and Main streets. Andy Unerstall noted that preliminary plans call for a boutique hotel to sit atop the ground level retail or commercial space located at Jefferson and Main streets.
According to the Unerstalls, they do not want to get into the hotel business. If they are unable to find a buyer, there will be flats built above the commercial space.
Many of the residences built by the Unerstalls have sold rather quickly.
“We have been fortunate that there has been a lot of interest,” Andy Unerstall said.
TIF Project
The original TIF project included 25 residential units, however, when it was determined that the old Boland Feed Store had to be razed due to structural problems, eight units were added to the project, bringing the total to 33 residences.
Ground was broken in February 2017 for the project.
There are eight 2,800-square-foot units on Front Street between Lafayette and Jefferson streets, behind the old Modern Auto building. The townhouses have three stories.
There are four additional 4,400-square-foot units at the southeast corner of Market and Front streets. Those townhomes have three stories including a rooftop deck and screen porch on the third level.
Also on Front Street, on the southwest corner of Market Street, are the 10 one-level condos of Bricktown Flats.
The final pieces of the TIF project will be three townhouses on Main Street at the northwest corner of Market Street that are 1,800 square feet each, and the commercial space and possible hotel at Main and Jefferson streets.
As part of the TIF project, power lines from Market to Lafayette were buried by city crews. Additionally, all the sidewalks around the development were taken out and replaced.
The Front Street Development is the Unerstalls second TIF project on Front Street. The Rhine River development is a mixed-use development at the site of the old concrete plant just west of Olive Street and south of Front Street.