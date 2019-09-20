A lengthy process of updating rental fees for city sports fields and facilities came to an end Monday night.
The Washington City Council gave final approval for the new fees for tennis courts and facilities, including pavilions, the senior center, auditorium and amphitheater. Ordinances for the tennis courts and facilities both were approved with 8-0 votes.
The process to update fees was led by the city’s parks and recreation department and a fees and charges committee. Then the city’s park board moved the updates forward by recommending earlier this month that the council approve the changes.
Wayne Dunker, parks director, noted that the fees have not been changed for more than eight years.
“The last time any sports fields fees were changed was March 2011,” he said. “A lot of things changed since that time.”
Six years ago a committee first began reviewing the fees charged for use of parks facilities. The group worked on it for four years, but couldn’t come to a consensus until the project eventually stalled.
In September 2018, the former parks director, Darren Dunkle, formed a new committee to review the fees. Dunker was hired as the new parks director in January and took the reins of the fee project.
“I’m impressed you got through all of these,” said Councilman Mark Wessels. “They have been hanging out there a long time.”
Councilman Jeff Patke, who has been part of the fee review process, added that he is pleased with the outcome.
“Kudos to Wayne (Dunker),” he said. “This is well planned out.
“Originally it started with six to eight variations. . . it was so cumbersome. We streamlined it and made it right.”
The new facility fees will go into effect Oct. 1, which is the beginning of the city’s fiscal year.
The council already has approved fees for sports fields, including baseball, softball, soccer and football.
Facility, Pavilion Fees
According to Dunker, the committee compared meeting spaces in the area to develop the new fees for facility rentals.
“Most of them will go up a little,” said Dunker. “Most of that is due to the key and damage deposits.”
He added that cleaning fees also are included in the rental fee.
“If you pay $400, that includes cleaning,” added City Administrator Darren Lamb. “It is not an option to clean it yourself.”
In addition, the new fee schedule will include a Consumer Price Index escalator so the fees are not stagnant.
Dunker noted that for people who already have reserved facilities, those fees will be honored. He said facilities already are rented into next year under the older fee schedule.
The fees that are set to go into effect Oct. 1 are listed below. The facilities with multiple fees have different packages available for purchase.
There are differing fees for the auditorium rental based on the day of the week and time of day the facility is rented, according to the parks department.
• Lions Lake Pavilions 1-3, $50; Lions Lake Gazebo, $100; and Lakeshore Drive Pavilion, free, all located at Bernie E. Hillermann Park.
• Administration Building, $100; Amphitheater Lower Level Room, $175; Amphitheater Entire Facility, $1,000, $1,500 or $1,800; Fairgrounds Pavilion, $200; Swine Pavilion, $200; Entire Fairgrounds, $3,000; and Motor Sports Building, $150, all located on the Washington Fairgrounds.
• Farmers’ Market Pavilion, $200.
• James W. Rennick Riverfront Pavilion, $200.
• Auditorium Lower Level, $325, $375 or $475; Auditorium Gym Level, $500, $600 or $800; Auditorium Entire Facility, $650, $750 or $1,050; Auditorium Gym Level Sports/Practices, $50; and Main Park Pavilion, $200, all located at the Main Park.
• Optimist Park Pavilion, $125.
• Phoenix Park Pavilion, $75.
• Washington Senior Center, $400.
Tennis Courts
According to Dunker there is a slight increase in the cost to reserve a tennis court.
Tennis court reservations will cost $5 per hour without lights and $10 per hour with lights. The fees are only for reservations. The tennis courts are free to use, but are first come, first served. Dunker said the committee explored court fees in other area communities.
Previously there were 24 separate costs before the revisions. Now, there’s only two.
Before, the reservation fees ranged from $2 to $18 dependant on if it were a weekend or weekday or if the use was for a private/local nonprofit group, nonprofit group or for commercial use.