Inspiring youth to become future leaders in the community is the goal for the Leadership Academy of Washington’s first two-day event to be held Tuesday and Wednesday.
St. Francis Borgia Regional High School Principal Pam Tholen said that is the goal of leadership event — creating future leaders.
“The Leadership Academy of Washington’s purpose is twofold. One is to help our young kids, students, they’re incoming juniors, to build leadership skills, communication skills, teamwork and all that good stuff,” Tholen said. “Then, second, is more from the city aspect. We’re trying to connect our kids to professional leaders in the community, whether service or business leaders, and hopefully they make important connections that someday down the road, will lead to (the students) giving back to our community.”
Representatives from Four Rivers Career Center, Washington School District, St. Francis Borgia Regional High School, Washington Chamber of Commerce, the YMCA and the Bank of Washington helped plan the academy’s two-day event.
This event is the idea of Andy Robinson, the director of the Four Rivers Career Center. Tholen said he wanted to get the Washington business community involved.
Tholen added that the organizers are taking the role of “facilitators” of the academy.
“We’ve organized a lot of different activities that we don’t have much to do with because we’re mining the expertise from the people in our city,” he said.
The leadership academy has been in development since last spring, according to Tholen.
“We wanted it to be ready,” she added. “We didn’t want to rush, so that we could get a ton of different people involved. It has certainly been a joint effort.”
According to Tholen business leaders will speak to the students about varying job opportunities available to them in the future.
“One thing I’m excited about is when someone from Mercy Hospital (Washington) talks to us, they’re going to talk about all the opportunities at the hospital,” Tholen said. “So, it’s not just ‘I have to be a doctor or a nurse to work at the hospital, but I’m going to work in human resources or graphic design,’ for example. So, I’m really excited about that.”
Over 20 students from the Washington area will interact with leaders from the community. In addition to Mercy Hospital, there will be representatives from GH Tool & Die, American Family Insurance, the YMCA, Edward Jones and Street Side Tacos.
The first day will consist of the students learning the skills needed to be a leader.
“The theme of Day No. 1 is ‘Building the Leader Within,’” Tholen said. “So, they’re going talk about communication skills, how to dress for success, just different things regardless of what they’re going to do in the future, if they’re going to be the president of a company or work on the line in the factory, it’s skills they’re going to need.”
Students will then spend the second day talking with community leaders.
“Day No. 2 the theme is ‘Building the Community With Your Leadership,’” Tholen said. “It’s how are leaders in the city giving back to the community, building it up and making it stronger. So, it’s more hearing from the experts.”