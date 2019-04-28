The WashMO BBQ, Bikes & Blues Festival always brings people from across the country, but this year a team from the Netherlands entered the competition and hope to snag the grand champion prize with their meats this weekend.
Edwin Sap, Eric ten Hove, Frank Ulÿn, Martÿn Schimmel and Jan van de Pÿpenkamp started their team, Bugh House Smokers, five years ago.
Since its inception, they have competed in over 120 competitions, bringing home more than 40 awards.
Sap said their goal while in Washington is to become the grand champion.
“We want to go home with the big trophy,” he said.
Two years ago, Sap met Tim Scheer, owner of the Blues Hog, at a Hearth, Patio and Barbecue Association event in Atlanta, Ga. Sap, being an importer, decided he wanted to import the Blues Hog brand into Europe.
Scheer visited the team last fall and attended some barbecue classes. He said they got so excited about his visit that they decided to make a trip to Washington.
During their visit, the team visited the Blues Hog production factory in Montgomery City. Sap said they enjoyed seeing where the products they use to compete were manufactured.
On Thursday, after their trip to Montgomery City, Hove made sausage for everyone to try. He owns a butcher shop and makes sausages back home. Sap said eventually they would like to sell the sausage here.
At the competition this weekend, the team will present chicken, spare ribs, pork and brisket all using Blues Hog sauces, rubs and drum smokers.
Three weeks ago, Sap said they won first place for brisket from a recipe Scheer gave them. He noted now they only compete using Blues Hog.
“If you want to be the best,” Sap said, “you have to use the best.”