Neighbors United Undoing Racism, a nonprofit organization that provides opportunities for communication and education, will sponsor Vacation Culture School at Peace Lutheran Church, 5 Scenic Drive in Washington. The program will take place on four Sundays over the next year, during each season. The dates are June 30; Sept. 29; Feb. 2, 2020; and April 26, 2020.
This school is the vision of Aimee Appell, pastor of Peace Lutheran. She has been thinking of the Vacation Culture School as a way for people in the community to meet their neighbors of different cultural and faith backgrounds.
“As far as we can tell, this is a one-of-a-kind program,” Appell said. “Our goal is to explore the different experiences and beliefs of the people in our community in order to foster understanding and connection.”
Building on the program that has been offered the previous two years, this will be an opportunity to explore both religious and secular holidays around the world, in all four seasons.
For the summer program, individuals from the Franklin County community will share traditions from China, India and the United States. Traditional games, crafts, stories, and food will be included as patrons explore the Dragon Boat Festival, the Summer Solstice and other festivals.
“This is the third year that we’ve offered this program, and the feedback has been wonderful,” Appell said. “People have really enjoyed getting to know more about their neighbors and learning about the amazing diversity right her in our community.”
Registration is required for planning purposes, but there is no charge thanks to a grant from Thrivent Financial.
Activities appropriate for all ages will be offered, and child care will be provided if needed.
People can register at the Vacation Culture School Facebook page or email VacationCultureSchool@gmail.com.