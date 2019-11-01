Downtown Washington Inc. will host its annual Murder Mystery Dinner Friday, Nov. 8, at 5:30 p.m. at the VFW in Washington.
Tickets are $55 per person and there are tables of 6 and 12 available for purchase.
The ticket includes a custom show put on by the Riverside Players, a meal prepared, by the chefs at Big Boys Catering, and two drink tickets for the bar.
There also will be a silent auction and photo booth this year.
Tickets are available in advance, and in limited quantity, online at www.downtownwashmo.org or by calling 636-239-1743.
The theme this year is masquerade.
Downtown Washington Inc., a nonprofit dedicated to the preservation and continued vitality of Downtown Washington. The organization is part of the Main Street program and the National Main Street Center, a division of the National Trust for Historic Preservation.
For more information on the murder mystery dinner, contact Cassidy at 636-239-1743 or at events@downtownwashmo.org or visit online at www.downtownwashmo.org.