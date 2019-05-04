Washington city officials still are expecting a two- to three-day closure of the airstrip this summer.
Public Works Director John Nilges said bids to restripe the tarmac at the Washington Regional Airport are out until Thursday.
He told the Washington Area Transportation Committee Monday once the bids are opened, then a date, likely in May or June, will be selected to close the runway.
Initially city officials had planned for the restriping during a concrete apron project at the airport last year. Both the apron and striping are funded through a grant. However, bids for the restriping portion of the project came in much higher than expected.
The projects are funded through a state block grant through the airport improvement program administrated by the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT). The grant was for $303,157, with a local match of $42,650.
Nilges also told the committee that the city is awaiting federal inspection of the apron project before signing off and making a final payment to the contractor, Raineri Construction.
The company was contracted to install a new concrete apron at the fueling station. The project to replace the asphalt with concrete in front of the two airplane fueling stations was awarded in September 2017.
The contract called for striping to be removed, but there was damage to concrete panels during the work.
The city and Raineri Construction came to an agreement in a lawsuit filed by the company.
“This was very behind schedule but we want to put it behind us,” Nilges said.
Mechanic
Nilges told the transportation committee about a lease agreement that will allow for an airplane mechanic to operate from the airport.
In April the city council approved an ordinance allowing KJC Aircraft Services LLC to operate a repair business inside the climate-controlled hangar.
The mechanic had been stationed at Spirit of St. Louis Airport but he is looking to relocate.
Nilges added that the city and airport management will ensure that the terminal be kept “clean and tight.”
Master Plan
The concrete apron and restriping are part of the 20-year master plan updated and adopted by the Washington City Council earlier this year.
The plan maps out the next phases of major improvement projects for the city’s airfield.
Having a master plan puts the city in position to obtain federal grants to finance improvements.
The plan also is a requirement for the city to continue to receive annual entitlement funds through the Federal Aviation Administration.
Each year the city receives $160,000 in federal funds to be used for capital improvements. Nilges noted that the newest hangar at the airport was built using those entitlement funds.
Some of the major projects in the new 20-year plan are:
• Extending and widening the landing strip from 5,000 by 75 feet to 5,500 by 100 feet;
• Enlarging the ramp area; and
• Building a new terminal/main hangar.
City Takeover
The city assumed operations at the airport March 1.
Last year, the city took steps to take over airport management from Washington Aviation, which has been operating the airport since 1997.
Since 2013, the city has contracted with Washington Aviation for fixed rate operator services at the cost of $4,250 per month. The city also has paid Washington Aviation $3,620 monthly for lawn mowing at the airport.
The city will explore “pay at the pump” so airplanes can be fueled while there is no staff at the airport. Discussions are preliminary, but the goal would be for fuel to be purchased at anytime with a credit card.
There are 36 hangars in three buildings at the Washington airport. There is a waiting list consisting of more than 15 plane owners who would like space at the airport.