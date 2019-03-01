Two more nights of entertainment have been announced for the Washington Town & Country Fair this summer.
The Turnpike Troubadours, along with Old 97’s and Bottle Rockets, will perform on the Main Stage Friday night, Aug. 9.
“We will have another Red Dirt triple feature this year,” said Amanda Griesheimer, director of marketing for the Fair and Washington Area Chamber of Commerce.
The Turnpike Troubadours were scheduled to appear last year as part of a Red Dirt triple feature with Chris Knight and Jason Boland and the Stragglers, but pulled out after accepting an offer to tour with Miranda Lambert. Whiskey Myers was then brought in to perform.
“It was definitely disappointing last year when they changed plans, but we are so excited they are able to come this year,” Griesheimer said.
And based on the comments on the Fair’s Facebook page, fairgoers are excited too, she said.
Red Dirt is a style of country music that comes out of Stillwater, Okla. Most of the time it has a folky sound to it, but the lyrics are often edgier than the more mellow styles of country music.
Griesheimer said fairgoers last year enjoyed watching three bands perform in one night. She said all three bands will play full shows.
Christian Artist
The Fair also announced Christian pop singer Micah Tyler will perform Wednesday, Aug. 7. This show will immediately follow the queen contest on the Main Stage opening night.
“Families have loved our Wednesday night Christian entertainers since 2014,” said Griesheimer. “We’re excited to welcome Micah Tyler to Washington and people can dance and sing along to ‘Never Been a Moment,’ ‘Even When,’ and more.”
Still to be revealed is the headliner for Thursday night. Griesheimer would only say it will be a new country act and the announcement could come later this week.
The first Main Stage acts to be announced for the 2019 Fair are legendary rock band Styx, which will perform Saturday, Aug. 10, and country music singer and songwriter David Lee Murphy, who will close out the Fair on Sunday night.
“We have a great lineup of rock, Christian and new and old country,” said Griesheimer. “Variety is the name of the game this year.”
This is the second year the Fair has announced its entertainment early, rather than waiting for the Chamber banquet in March.
“We think the early promotion helps build excitement and hopefully ticket sales,” said Griesheimer, adding a video showcasing all of the bands and some of the special exhibits will still be shown at the banquet.
The Fair will open Wednesday, Aug. 7, and run through Sunday, Aug. 11, at the city fairgrounds. This year’s theme is “Cheers to 90 Years.”
Now in its 90th year, Griesheimer said the Washington Town & Country Fair is known throughout the region as a fantastic Fair and great bargain.
In addition to five nights of concerts on the Main Stage, other attractions include the motor sports events, a 20-ride midway, regional bands in the entertainment tent, livestock shows, stage shows, strolling entertainers, interactive exhibits and Fair food.