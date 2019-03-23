Lightning is the only thing that could delay the demolition of the old Highway 47 bridge at Washington Thursday, April 4.
Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) Area Engineer Judy Wagner says the explosive demolition can be done in wind, cold or rain.
The demolition is being done by Fenton-based Marschel Wrecking LLC, which has already done extensive removal of concrete road decking and some steel.
This week, crews have been cutting the steel beams and placing holes for the explosives.
“The April 4 date has been confirmed,” Wagner said. “It will take six days for Marschel to place all of the explosives. They plan to begin that process on March 28.”
Wagner added thunderstorms in the forecast on April 4 would be the only thing that would cause the demolition to be aborted.
“If it wouldn’t happen on April 4, it would be delayed a full seven days,” she said. “They will be watching the forecast and the river levels closely.”
Wagner said large construction barges that will be used to remove the bridge pieces from the river, were contacted Tuesday and will be en route to Washington soon.
Viewing
At its meeting Thursday, Wagner told the Franklin County Transportation Committee that the public viewing area for the detonation will be the Washington Riverfront Park.
Washington firefighter Matt Coleman was the lucky winner selected last week to push the button to demolish the old Highway 47 bridge.
Raffle tickets for the demolition drawing raised about $15,000 that will be donated to BackStoppers, an organization designed to benefit injured and fallen first responders all over the St. Louis area.
Officials say even with the new bridge span between viewers and the demolition, the view will not be obscured that much.
Safety zones of 1,500 feet in every direction of the bridge will be in place and enforced on the day of the blast.
The safety perimeter will be enforced by the Washington police, Franklin County sheriff’s deputies and the Missouri Highway Patrol.
In addition to restrictions on land, the Missouri River will be closed near the bridge for about 48 hours before, during and after the bridge demolition.
The new bridge also will be closed for a short time on demolition day.
“Klondike Park will be the best place for boats to put in and out,” Wagner said. “If you are on the west side of the bridge, you won’t really be able to see anything anyway.”
The U.S. Coast Guard will be patrolling the river and enforcing the closure during the demolition and recovery of the remains from the river.
Online
Wagner said MoDOT plans to air the bridge demolition on Facebook Live for those who can’t watch it in person.
“If you’re anywhere near the explosion, you will feel it before you see it on Facebook,” Wagner said. “It will probably be heard and felt as far away as New Haven.”
The Missourian is planning to document the bridge implosion from several different locations on demolition day and will make those photos and videos available to readers on our website and Facebook page as quickly as possible.