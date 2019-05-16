Kate Freitag, 18, senior at Washington High School, Missourian intern, was named the statewide winner of the It Can Wait (distracted driving) video contest, sponsored by Missouri Newspapers, the Missouri Press Association (MPA) and AT&T Missouri.
Freitag will receive $500 Tuesday, June 11, during a visit to the MPA headquarters in Columbia as an award for her work. The visit will include a tour of the University of Missouri School of Journalism and lunch with representatives from the school, newspapers, AT&T Missouri and MPA.
Her entry was submitted to the state contest after being submitted to a local contest.
“Our goal is to share and reinforce this simple message – keep your eyes on the road, not on your phone,” AT&T Missouri President Craig Unruh said. “While many tragedies are out of our control, the ones caused by smartphone driving distractions are completely preventable.
“I want to thank the Missouri Press Association for leading the way to help educate students and I want to thank all of those who took the time to participate in the contest. By working together, we can help change behavior and make our Missouri roadways safer for everyone,” he said.
Abigail Chaney, 18, senior at Lighthouse Preparatory Academy in Jefferson City, won the essay portion of the contest.
“On behalf of the Missouri Press Association and its member newspapers, I wish to thank AT&T for this partnership aimed at saving lives on our roadways,” said James White, president of MPA and publisher of The Benton County Enterprise, Warsaw. “Abigail’s essay and Kate’s video are excellent and sobering, urging all drivers to avoid texting while driving.
Unruh noted that hundreds of people are killed and tens of thousands injured each year in the United States due to smartphone distracted driving.
Despite knowing the risks of texting while driving, one in three teens who text say they have done so while driving, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Association, but 57 percent of drivers say they would stop if a friend in the car asked them and 74 percent of those who have taken the pledge to not drive distracted are keeping their commitment.
Freitag’s video can be found at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fKuRfWWAAs4.