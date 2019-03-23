Flooding isn’t done for the Missouri River at Washington.
The river had been dropping from its Sunday night crest of 22.35 feet and was down to 20.65 feet Friday early morning.
As water from record flooding in Nebraska, Iowa, South Dakota and northwestern Missouri moves down the river, it’s expected to rise again through next week. Currently, the projected crest is for 21.9 feet Tuesday night. At deadline, there was no projection beyond that time.
That level is considered minor flooding in Washington. Flood stage here is 20 feet.
At Hermann, the river is expected to crest at 25.1 feet late Tuesday or early Wednesday, also minor flooding. Flood stage there is 21 feet.
The closest upstream moderate flooding is expected in Jefferson City, where a 25.9-foot crest is projected Monday. Flood stage there is 23 feet.
The Meramec and Bourbeuse rivers in this area are falling and no flooding is predicted at this time.