The Missouri River in Downtown Washington again is on the rise.
The river was measured at 23.13 feet Friday at 8:45 a.m. It’s expected to keep rising slowly until cresting at 23.4 feet early Sunday morning, according to the latest figures from the National Weather Service.
But that’s not the end of the flooding. Water is still coming downstream from recent record flooding in Nebraska, Iowa, South Dakota and northwestern Missouri. The river is expected to remain in minor flood stage at least through next week. This is one of the reasons demolition on the old Highway 47 bridge is being postponed.
Flood stage in Washington is 20 feet.
In Hermann, the river was at 26.43 feet Friday at 8:30 a.m. with a projected crest of 26.6 feet early Sunday.
Flood stage at Hermann is 21 feet and the river is currently in moderate flood stage, which starts at 26 feet.
The river also is in moderate flood stage at Jefferson City, where it was measured at 26.31 feet Friday at 8:45 a.m.
The highest stage was 26.47 feet Wednesday. Another minor crest is expected Monday evening.
Flood stage in Jefferson City is 23 feet and moderate flood stage starts at 25 feet.
Between Jefferson City and Kansas City, the river has been in major flood stage. The gauge near Waverly recorded a new record high of 31.47 feet Tuesday. The old record was set during the Great Flood of 1993.
The river set new records at Rulo, Neb., and St. Joseph during this cycle of flooding.
As of Friday morning, no flooding was projected for the Meramec or Bourbeuse rivers.