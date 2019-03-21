The first Missouri River flood crest of 2019 has happened in Downtown Washington.
The river crested Sunday night, March 17, at 22.35 feet, according to the National Weather Service.
Flood stage in Washington is 20 feet.
It was the first flood since Oct. 14, 2018, when the river crested at 21.14 feet. The river came close to flood stage Jan. 1, topping out at 19.85 feet.
The current projection is for the river to remain at minor flood stage through next Wednesday. It’s expected to have another minor rise Monday into Tuesday, currently expected to top out around 21.6 feet.
Late next week, the river is expected to quickly drop below flood stage.
In Hermann, the river topped out Sunday at 6:15 p.m. at 25.64 feet. Flood stage in Hermann is 21 feet with moderate flooding at 26 feet.
As in Washington, the river is expected to stay above flood stage through next week, dropping below flood stage Wednesday. Another small crest is expected Monday at around 24.5 feet.
Throughout the central part of the state, the river is experiencing minor flooding. The lone exception is Glasgow, where it is at moderate flood stage.
At Jefferson City and points west, it’s expected to reach moderate flood stage at some point.
The river and its tributaries currently are experiencing record flooding upstream in South Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa and northwestern Missouri.
This area’s other rivers, the Meramec and Bourbeuse, have crested below flood stage in the county and are dropping.