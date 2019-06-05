It fluctuates.
The most recent Missouri River crest for Downtown Washington has changed daily and, as of Tuesday morning, is expected to finally crest at 29.2 feet.
The river was measured at 27.98 feet as of Tuesday morning at 7:45 a.m.
The National Weather Service’s crest is expected Wednesday evening into Thursday morning and the river is expected to start a steady drop after that.
If the river reaches that level, it will tie with the 10th-highest crest on record, set April 14, 1994.
The final crest has gone up from an initial 29.0 feet set last weekend.
Anyone traveling across the Missouri River is advised to check the MoDOT Traveler Information page for road closure updates at http://traveler.modot.org/map/.
The river has been over the 20-foot flood stage for most of May and has started June still flooded. So far, for the months of May and June, there have been four different crests.
The river crested at 26.52 feet May 3 and 22.16 feet May 13.
A crest of 28.68 feet was measured May 25. The river briefly dropped, but crested again June 2 at 28.6 feet.
The final crest is set for 29.2 feet with the river expected to drop below the 28-foot major flood stage Friday. As of Tuesday morning, there was no prediction for when it would drop below the 20-foot flood stage. That won’t happen until after June 15.
For 2019, there have been six flood crests so far. The other two came in March with a 22.35-foot crest March 17 and a 25.05-foot crest March 30.
The highest flood crest in Downtown Washington was 35.4 feet July 31, 1993. The river got over the Union Pacific Railroad tracks and flooded all of Rennick Riverfront Park, as well as other parts of the city.
After the flood, the high-water mark was measured at 6 feet, 9 inches up the flagpoles.
The river was above the 20-foot flood stage for 47 consecutive days that year.