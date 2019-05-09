An elderly man reported missing from Boone County was located in Washington Sunday.
Washington police said officers were dispatched to the area by the city landfill at 9:20 a.m. for a report of careless driving. The man drove the vehicle off the road.
Police said the man suffers from dementia and Alz-heimer’s.
Police contacted the man’s wife who said he was under a doctor’s care at the Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital in Columbia.
He was transported to the hospital by Washington Ambulance.