Washington Middle School Principal Ron Millheiser will receive the Consummate Professional Award from the Missouri Association of Secondary School Principals (MoASSP) for the South Central Region.
MoASSP annually honors one principal chosen in each of its eight districts.
Millheiser was nominated for this award by his peers and chosen to receive it by a MoASSP committee.
“Anytime you are recognized by your peers in this profession, it’s always extra special. But any and all credit for my success over the years at Washington Middle School belongs entirely with our staff,” Millheiser said.
“The staff of this building buys in each and every day to doing what is best for our kids and our school community,” he said. “I care deeply about WMS and have tried my best to live up to the legacy of those administrators who came before me such as Jim Perry, Mark Wessels and Susan Harms.
“And while I’m retiring at the end of this school year, I’m super excited about the new administrative team that will be taking over next year,” he added. “Laura Bruckerhoff and her team will be as dynamic of a team as you can find. They will work hard for our kids. WMS is lucky to have them.”
Millheiser will be recognized at the MoASSP Spring Conference April 1 at The Lodge of Four Seasons in Lake Ozark. He will be given $500 that will be awarded to a high school senior of his choice as a scholarship.
MoASSP is a professional organization committed to the ongoing improvement of secondary education, the professional development of middle level and high school principals and assistant principals, and programs for the youth of Missouri.
The mission of MoASSP is to improve secondary education through positive leadership and the enhancement of student performance.