Bill Miller Sr. was recognized by the city of Washington at the Jan. 6 city council meeting.
Mayor Sandy Lucy presented Miller with a resolution in “appreciation for outstanding public service.” Miller recently stepped down as the president of the Washington 353 Redevelopment Corporation.
The resolution states Miller played “a skill role in the important work for the good of the growth and development of our community.” Lucy praised him for his lifelong dedication to the city of Washington.
Miller served as the president of the 353 Corporation from December 2009 through November 2019. During his tenure some of the group’s developments included the expansions of WEG, LIM, Melton Machine and Control Company, Computech, Hodges Badge and Frick’s Quality Meat.
Miller also is credited with having a hand in the development of industrial parks and the redevelopment in Downtown Washington.
Miller said he only played a small role in those projects. He praised the city and the council of its support for industries for the majority of the growth.