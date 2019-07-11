Washington Middle School registration will be held Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 6-7.
During registration, students will turn in the materials listed below, receive their class schedule, have their picture taken for the yearbook and students will receive their Chromebook.
Students should dress appropriately for the yearbook picture. A representative from First Student bus transportation will be on hand to answer questions regarding bus routes and pickup times.
Seventh-graders with a last name that begins with an A-K will be able to register Tuesday from 8:30-11 a.m. and last names from L-Z will have a registration time from 12:30-3 p.m.
On Wednesday, seventh- and eighth-graders can register from 8:30 a.m. to noon.
Before attending registration, seventh-graders should complete the technology usage agreement and turn in proof of residency.
Both seventh- and eighth-graders also are responsible for filling out the back-to-school information form, MO Health questionnaire and sign the last two pages of the Chromebook handbook, which also can be found on the District’s Registration page.
Students who are new to the district need to contact the office to receive an “Invite Code” to use with the Online Registration Portal.
All eighth-grade students must have a Tdap vaccine and meningococcal vaccine (Menectra) prior to school starting.
Students may fill out a free/reduced lunch application or deposit lunch money into their account during registration.
New students are advised to call ahead for special enrollment instructions at 636-231-2300.
The Washington School District office will be closed the month of July. It will reopen Aug. 1.