Confidently Home Alone, a workshop for children ages 9 to 13 who supervise themselves at home for part of the day, will be held Saturday, May 18.
The workshop will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the educational classrooms at Mercy Medical Building North, 851 E. Fifth St., Suite 170, in Washington.
Children will attend the session from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with parents joining from noon to 2 p.m.
In the workshop, children will learn essestial self-care and self-protection skills, including how to handle emergencies, phone calls and visitors, and protect themselves from abuse.
Parents and children also will learn how to negotiate household rules.
Confidently Home Alone is sponsored by Compass Health Network and Mercy Hospital Washington. The fee is $25 for one child, $35 for two, and $45 for three from the same family.
Enrollment will be limited to 14 children and their parents. The registration deadline is Monday, May 13. To register, call 636-239-8008.