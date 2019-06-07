Mercy will offer a free educational seminar for individuals who are eligible for Medicare — or who will soon be eligible — to help navigate the choices Medicare has to offer.
The one-hour seminar will be held on Wednesday, June 12, at 5:30 p.m. in Conference Room A/B on the second floor at Mercy Medical Building South, 901 Patients First Drive, in Washington.
Patients who are aging into Medicare have many options relating to how they receive their health care insurance coverage.
The Medicare enrollment process can be confusing, so Mercy will provide information to support enrollees decision-making process.
The event is open to anyone in the community who will be aging into Medicare this year.
Sessions will include information on Parts A and B and Part D (prescription coverage) and will include the differences between Part C (Medicare Advantage) and Medicare Supplement insurance plans.
To learn more about either opportunity, visit mercy.net/MedicareWashington.