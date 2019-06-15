Marie Lingenfelter, LPN, has retired after a 46-year career at Mercy Hospital Washington.
During her tenure, Lingenfelter worked in several units within the hospital, including the intensive care unit where she served as a staff nurse for over 40 years.
During the last six years she’s served as the quality improvement coordinator for the hospital.
“Marie is a true asset and embodies everything that Mercy is,” said Sharon Holtmeyer, director of quality improvement, Mercy Hospital Washington.
“No matter the role that Marie has been in during her time with Mercy her passion for our patients has never wavered,” she said. “She has a tremendous servant heart that has served Mercy well. She will be sorely missed but we’re excited for her in this next part of her journey and wish her only the best.”
Lingenfelter stated that during her time at Mercy she greatly enjoyed the opportunity she had to touch so many lives and provide help to those who needed it.
In retirement, Lingenfelter plans to spend time enjoying her family and grandchildren, gardening, traveling and participating in mission trips through her church.