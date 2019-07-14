Mercy Hospital Washington has received the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get With the Guidelines Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite Silver Plus Quality Achievement Award.
The award recognizes the hospital’s commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines based on the latest scientific evidence.
Mercy Hospital Washington earned the award by meeting specific quality achievement measures for the diagnosis and treatment of stroke patients at a set level for a designated period.
These measures include evaluation of the proper use of medications and other stroke treatments aligned with the most up-to-date, evidence-based guidelines with the goal of speeding recovery and reducing death and disability for stroke patients.
Before discharge, patients also should receive education on managing their health, get a follow-up visit scheduled, as well as other care transition interventions.
“Mercy Hospital Washington is dedicated to improving the quality of care for our stroke patients by implementing the American Heart Association’s Get With the Guidelines-Stroke initiative,” said Sharon Holtmeyer, director, quality improvement. “The tools and resources provided help us track and measure our success in meeting evidenced-based clinical guidelines developed to improve patient outcomes.”
Mercy Hospital Washington also received the association’s Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite award.
To qualify for this recognition, hospitals must meet quality measures developed to reduce the time between the patient’s arrival at the hospital and treatment with the clot-buster tissue plasminogen activator, or tPA, the only drug approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat ischemic stroke.
According to the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association, stroke is the No. 5 cause of death and a leading cause of adult disability in the United States. On average, someone in the U.S. suffers a stroke every 40 seconds and nearly 795,000 people suffer a new or recurrent stroke each year.
Mercy Hospital Washington, a member of Mercy, is a 148-bed hospital that serves all or parts of Crawford, Franklin, Gasconade, St. Charles, St. Louis and Warren counties.
The hospital offers comprehensive emergency, heart, cancer, surgical, obstetric, pediatric and other health services. The hospital is supported by the care of more than 180 physicians and advanced practitioners who are part of Mercy Clinic.