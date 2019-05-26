The annual Washington Memorial Day Service will be held at the American Legion Post 218, Washington, this Monday, May 27, starting at 10 a.m.
The service originally was scheduled to be held at the Rennick Riverfront Park, but due to continued rising water there the Legion decided to change the location.
The Legion is hosting the ceremony this year. The Legion and the Washington VFW Post 2661 take turns organizing the service.
The guest speakers at the event will be Washington Mayor Sandy Lucy and former Washington Fire Chief Bill Halmich.
Veterans who have passed away in the last year will be recognized. Then a three-volley salute followed by a performance of taps will ensue.
Anyone is welcome to attend.
Guest Speaker
Halmich was a combat soldier in Vietnam from 1967 to 1968.
He began his career with the Washington Fire Department in April 1966 and served as a firefighter, lieutenant, assistant fire chief and fire chief.
Halmich served on the state fire education commission, the state of Missouri emergency response commission, was commander of the Homeland Security Hazmat team in Franklin County and served as the county’s representative in the St. Louis Area Regional Response System Hazmat group.
He earned five awards of merit and two medals of valor from his department. He also had three CPR saves on his record among many other accomplishments.
100 Years
In March 1919, after World War I, members of the American Expeditionary Force met in Paris to discuss the American Legion.
By May of that year, the caucus of World War I veterans met in St. Louis and adopted The American Legion as the official name.
Ex-servicemen met at Washington City Hall to establish a post here in 1921. By 1923, Post 218 was chartered.
The Legion offers activities such as the Honor Guard ceremonial detail for veteran funerals, leadership opportunities, Memorial Day observance, Veterans Day program, Legion Riders and others.