The annual Washington Memorial Day Service will take place at the American Legion Post 218 Monday, May 27, starting at 10 a.m.
This year will be the 31st service held at the riverfront. George Gerner, American Legion Post 218 commander, said the service used to take place on the Highway 47 bridge.
“When the American Legion Post 218 started these services they used to march out to the bridge to throw a wreath off of it,” he said.
Since this year is the American Legion’s 100th year anniversary, Gerner said he would have liked to have been able to march to the bridge, but it’s not going to work out.
“Now we send a boat out to throw the wreath,” he said.
Gerner said everyone is welcome to attend the service.
“It’s a memorial for our deceased veterans,” he said. “We like to thank our veterans.”
The American Legion Post 218 and the Washington VFW Post 2661 take turns organizing the service each year. This year it was the Legion’s turn to host the ceremony.
The guest speakers at the event will be Washington Mayor Sandy Lucy and former Washington Fire Chief Bill Halmich.
Veterans who have passed away in the last year will be recognized. Then a three-volley salute followed by a performance of taps will ensue.
The wreath ceremony will conclude the service by laying the wreath in the Missouri River.
This will be Gerner’s first time conducting the service. The service is important, he said, because not enough people appreciate and recognize the nation’s veterans.
“Veterans should be recognized more than what they are because they served for this country,” he said.
Guest Speaker
Gerner said Halmich, a combat soldier in Vietnam from 1967 to 1968, spoke about 10 years ago at the service.
Since this year is so important to the Legion, with it being the 100-year anniversary, Gerner thought it would be best to have Halmich speak again.
Halmich began his career with the Washington Fire Department in April 1966. He served as a firefighter, lieutenant, assistant fire chief and fire chief.
Halmich began the first aid program for the fire department and helped establish a fire technology program at East Central College.
He also served on the state fire education commission, the state of Missouri emergency response commission, was commander of the Homeland Security Hazmat team in Franklin County and served as the county’s representative in the St. Louis Area Regional Response System Hazmat group.
Additionally, Halmich was active with state mutual aid and served as the Regional C, Area 3, coordinator.
He earned five awards of merit and two medals of valor from his department. He also had three CPR saves on his record among many other accomplishments.
100 Years
In March 1919, after World War I, members of the American Expeditionary Force met in Paris to discuss the American Legion.
By May of that year, the caucus of World War I veterans met in St. Louis and adopted The American Legion as the official name.
Ex-servicemen met at Washington City Hall to establish a post here in 1921. By 1923, Post 218 was chartered.
The Legion offers activities such as the Honor Guard ceremonial detail for veteran funerals, leadership opportunities, Memorial Day observance, Veterans Day program, Legion Riders and others.