Members of First Washington Methodist Church helped out a fellow member in need. They built a wheelchair ramp for the front porch of Henry Hull’s Washington house Monday, June 24.
Dave Lightel, Mike Newbert, Marvin Crader, Chester Lannon and Dennis Stanfield, all members of First Washington Methodist Church, had the urge to help out their fellow church member.
“(Hull) plays in our praise band at church,” Lightel said. “We had a meeting of the trustees on Thursday night, and in the middle of our meeting we heard that (Hull) had some issues while playing in the band and they needed to get him home. In the process of bringing him home, they encountered this issue (with the stairs). So, Mike came up with the idea of, ‘Let’s build him a wheelchair ramp.’”
The labor and materials were donated by the members of the church.
“We were rocking and rolling and by Saturday all the materials were bought,” Newbert said.
Lightel said if there are any unexpected expenses the church’s benevolent fund would pick them up.
“I did one about four years ago as a mission project with a small group of guys from the church for a similar situation down by Lone Oak,” Lightel said. “So, I had that experience. Plus some of the lumber here was from that other job. I’ve just been storing it and storing it, waiting for another similar project. So we saved a little bit of expense.”
Hull has a medical condition that causes him to have pseudoseizures and requires a wheelchair. He was attending band practice at the church Thursday, when he couldn’t get off the stage.
“So, they had to take me out in a wheelchair,” Hull said. “And my son actually came over and helped me come up the steps by pulling me backward to where they could get me in the house. The next thing I know, Mike was calling my wife and saying, ‘What about a ramp?’”
And Hull is appreciative of the volunteers’ efforts.
“More than they’ll ever know,” Hull said.
The church members said they were just doing what good neighbors should do.
“Part of the church’s mission statement is to love God and love others,” Stanfield said. “This is a demonstration of that.”