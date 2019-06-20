A proclamation recognizing St. Francis Borgia Regional High School’s Missouri Class 4 state champion baseball team was read Monday, June 17, by Washington Mayor Sandy Lucy.
The proclamation was presented to coaches and players from the team.
SFBRHS finished 23-7 during the season and won the state championship for the first time in the school’s history.
The Knights defeated Westminister Christian Academy 13-1 Friday, May 31, for the championship.
The team had previously been to the state semifinals three times and the title game twice.