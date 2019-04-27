Washington Mayor Sandy Lucy said she is not taking a break from office, despite what some residents may have heard.
I am not going anywhere,” Lucy said. “I am healthy and I really enjoy being the mayor of Washington.
“This is such a great town and the people of Washington always step up when something needs to be done.”
The confusion likely was caused by the election of Ward 3 Councilman Jeff Patke to mayor pro tem.
Mayor pro tem is a position on the city council that fills in during the absence of the mayor. The pro tem conducts meetings in the mayor’s absence or if the mayor is incapacitated.
The council elects a mayor pro tem every year.
Patke was elected April 15 to serve as pro tem for a one-year term.