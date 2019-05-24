Downtown Washington received 1.78 inches of rain during the initial deluge Tuesday evening.
Additional storms overnight added to that, leaving a 2.35-inch daily reading Wednesday morning. It was the second-highest daily reading of the year. A total of 2.37 inches of rain was measured from heavy storms May 1.
An additional 0.91 of an inch fell Wednesday night into Thursday from more thunderstorms.
In May, the precipitation total for Downtown Washington has been 8.53 inches so far.
It’s the wettest May since 2013, when 9.99 inches of precipitation was measured.
The rain was only part of the severe weather this week. The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado which went from west of Labadie to northeast of Augusta.
The EF-1 tornado started in Franklin County just north of the Union Pacific railroad tracks about a mile west of Labadie and crossed the river. Much tree damage was reported on Sanders Road, Terry Road and Coates Lane in St. Charles County.
The National Weather Service reported the storm had a 6-mile path with a width of 250 yards. Estimated peak winds were 100 mph.
Additional tornadoes were observed around the state Wednesday, the eighth anniversary of the catastrophic Joplin tornado.
The twister which affected those from the area the most was in Jefferson City overnight Wednesday into Thursday.
The tornado tore through the state capital city, largely following a path northeast along Highway 54.
Area athletes scheduled to compete at the MSHSAA Class 3, 4 and 5 Track Championships at Jefferson City’s Pete Adkins Stadium received word Thursday morning that the event had been suspended. The venue was in the tornado’s damage path. The press box roof was blown off along with other damage at the facility.
MSHSAA has moved the Class 4 state meet to Washington High School Saturday. The other two classes have been moved to Columbia.
River Flooding
The Missouri River in Downtown Washington rose rapidly this week and is expected to crest Saturday afternoon at 29.9 feet.
If the river reaches that mark, it will be the ninth-highest crest on record. The top measured flood was 35.4 feet July 31, 1993.
The river topped out at 32.9 feet May 19, 1995, and 32.5 feet Oct. 6, 1986.
The 1844 flood was figured to have reached 32.25 feet June 1, 1844.
The May 4, 2017, flood topped out at 31.88 feet. The July 19, 1951, flood was 30.9 feet.
The river crested at 30.17 feet Dec. 30, 2015. The April 24, 1973, crest was 30.1 feet.
The rise is due to many factors, including the heavy rain across the state.
This is the fifth flood crest in Washington this year. The river reached 22.35 feet March 14 and rose to 25.05 feet March 30.
A height of 26.52 feet was recorded May 3 and a crest of 22.16 feet followed May 13.
The river started the year near flood stage, cresting at 19.85 feet Jan. 1. Flood stage in Washington is 20 feet.
At 6:45 Thursday morning, the river was measured at 25.76 feet.
Moderate flood stage is 28 feet and the river is expected to surpass that Friday. It’s expected to stay below major flooding levels.
The river is expected to drop back below moderate stage Sunday and fall below flood stage next Thursday.
Rennick Riverfront Park in Washington has been closed to vehicle traffic.
According to the National Weather Service, impacts include roads being closed in St. Charles County, including Highway 94 near Matson.
The 29-foot level is normally where Highway 47 could flood both near Augusta Bottom Road and near the Lake Creek Bridge.
Any updates on road conditions can be accessed at the MoDOT Traveler Information page or the MoDOT app.
Be sure to follow for any additional road closures on a local level.
The National Weather Service has not issued any forecasts for the Bourbeuse River in Union.
The Meramec River in Pacific is expected to crest at 13.6 feet overnight Friday into Saturday. Flood stage is 15 feet.
Precipitation
For 2019, a total of 25.49 inches of precipitation has been measured. Through May 23 of 2018, the yearly total was 18.69 inches.
In 2017, the total through May 23 was 25.07 inches. The yearly total for 2017 was 47.26 inches. After a very wet start to the year, things dried up. July and October were the only months wetter than normal after that.
In 2016, the total through May 23 was 18.34 inches.
For 2015, the total through May 23 was 16.57 inches.
In 2014, the last year to surpass 60 inches of precipitation, the total through May 23 was 13.13 inches.
Downtown Washington precipitation totals for previous months this year were:
• January — 2.94 inches (average 2.37);
• February — 2.85 inches (average 2.44);
• March — 5.72 inches (average 3.58); and
• April — 5.45 inches (average 4.28).
Editor’s Note: This story was written Thursday morning.