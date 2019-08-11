A Marthasville man was killed Saturday, Aug. 10, in a crash at Highway 47 and East Eighth Street.
Washington police said Allen C. Moran Jr. was on a 2016 Yamaha motorcycle at 6:15 p.m. that was southbound on Highway 47 when it struck a 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Danielle L. Hoeft, Washington.
Moran was pronounced dead at the scene.
Hoeft was making a left turn onto East Eighth Street when the Jeep was struck by the motorcycle, according to police.
Hoeft was not injured. An investigation is under way.