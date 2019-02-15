Market steers and dairy cows to be entered in the 2019 Washington Town & Country Fair will be tagged Saturday, Feb. 16, from 7 to 10 a.m.
A snow date of Saturday, Feb. 23, has been set if weather does not permit tagging to take place Feb. 16.
Cancellation due to weather will be announced on the Fair’s website (washmofair.com) and Facebook page. Information also will be provided to KLPW and The Missourian.
The tagging will be held at the livestock pavilion at the Washington City Park Fairgrounds.
Exhibitors will be allowed to tag two market steers or dairy cows, but may only enter one.
Market steer weight at Fair time must be 1,000 to 1,450 pounds.
All junior exhibitors must be a member in good standing of a 4-H club or FFA chapter, and must be enrolled in the project they are exhibiting.
Market class junior exhibitors must be from Franklin or an adjoining county.
Complete rules will be available at the tag-in and available at www.washmofair.com beginning Feb. 15.
The exhibitor must be present at the tagging. All exhibitors, regardless of age, also must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Relatives or friends will not be allowed to tag the animal for an exhibitor.