There are multiple entities and officials involved in the preparations for the old Highway 47 bridge demolition tentatively set for next month.
A planning meeting was held Tuesday, March 12, at Washington City Hall.
Officials from both Warren and Franklin counties were invited to the meeting, including commissioners and law enforcement officers.
The demolition is slated for 9:30 a.m. Thursday, April 4, however there are many factors that could change the date, including the level of the Missouri River in the days leading up to the event.
The bridge will be taken down by Marschel Wrecking, LLC, Fenton. Plans call for the entire 2,500-foot-long bridge span to be taken down with one blast.
Those who were invited to the pre-blast meeting were the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT), Franklin and Warren County presiding commissioners, Franklin and Warren County sheriffs, Missouri State Highway Patrol County and Water Patrol, the U.S. Coast Guard, Washington police and fire, the Washington City Administrator, Mercy Hospital administrators, Marschel Wrecking, Union Pacific Railroad, Alberici Constructors and Demtech.
It will take six days to pack the explosives. The river stage gauge can read no higher than 17-18 feet when the packing begins.
There will be 24-hour security patrolling the bridge during the detonator packing process.
There will be closures to the new bridge, the Union Pacific Railroad and the river boat ramp. There also will be a two-hour no fly zone for all air traffic, including drones, officials said.
A public viewing is planned at the Washington Riverfront to the west of the bridge. Details still are being ironed out.
Although the new bridge will be between the old bridge and viewing area, the public will still be able to see the demolition.
MoDOT is planning to broadcast the implosion live online.
Plans also call for a safety perimeter — 1,500-feet radius — to be enforced by law enforcement agenices.
In addition to restrictions on land, the Missouri River will be closed to barge and other boat traffic for about 48 hours before, during and after the bridge demolition. The new bridge also will be closed briefly during the blast.