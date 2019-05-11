Washington police suspect a man knocking on doors of homes on West Seventh Street early Wednesday mistook a newspaper delivery driver for someone chasing him.
Washington police responded to West Seventh Street about 2:30 a.m. for the peace disturbance.
The St. Clair man told police he was looking for help because he believed he was being chased, authorities said.
Police suspect the man saw a newspaper delivery driver and he thought he was being followed.
The man was under the influence of suspected methamphetamine. Officers assisted the man in finding a ride home.