A Washington man was injured in a one-vehicle crash Tuesday, Aug. 6, when the garbage truck he was driving overturned.
Joseph S. Wilson, 25, was driving a 2005 Freightliner garbage truck when he traveled off the right side of the road, overturned, and struck a fence at 1:10 p.m. on Highway 185 north of Gunsmith Road, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol preliminary report.
Wilson was transported to Mercy Hospital Washington by private conveyance. He was wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.