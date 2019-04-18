Work began on a retaining wall on West Main Street in Washington began last week.
John Nilges, public works director, said K. J. Unnerstall Construction Co., Washington, was given the notice to proceed on the sidewalk and retaining wall project April 12.
Monday night, Nilges told the city council that the bottom layer of bricks are in place for a retaining wall on the north side of West Main Street, west of Tiemann Drive.
The wall is four 4 tall and it will be 500 feet long, according ti Nilges.
Unnerstall Construction was the low bidder of $214,988 for the project. The estimated cost of the project was $242,715.
The company has 40 days to complete the project.
Plans call for 5-foot-wide sidewalks on the north side of West Main Street from Tiemann Drive to Catawba Place. The project will be an extension of the Front Street sidewalks already in place.
Minor road closures are expected during the project.
The project primarily is funded through an 80/20 cost-share grant through the Surface Transportation Project (STP)-small urban-non-attributable funds, which are allocated to the city and bypass a competitive selection process.
The urban-non-attributable funds program is expiring, and all funds must be utilized by September.
The city also will use $43,500 funded through a Franklin County Transportation grant. The remaining $50,970 will be funded through the city’s transportation sales tax.
There were 13 bidders for the project.
The retaining wall is being built as part of a legal settlement with a resident. The city’s insurance provider is paying $26,500 to repair the retaining wall.