Washington Artist Gary Lucy has been commissioned to paint “Capital City River and Rail” inside the Missouri Governor’s Mansion.
First lady Teresa Parson will make the official announcement this Saturday, Sept. 21, at the First Lady’s Luncheon.
Lucy is being commissioned by the Friends of the Missouri Governor’s Mansion in partnership with the Missouri Bicentennial Commission.
The painting will be a depiction of Jefferson City from 1856 that highlights the city’s transformation from steamboat to rail transportation. It will be placed in the mansion dining room in the former location of the Harry S. Truman portrait, which has been returned to the Missouri Historical Society.
“In 2021, while Missouri marks its bicentennial, the Missouri Governor’s Mansion will celebrate 150 years of service to the people of Missouri,” said Rebecca Gordon, Friends of the Missouri Governor’s Mansion executive director. “We are extremely excited that Gary Lucy’s one-of-a-kind artwork will celebrate our mansion’s service and be seen by more than 60,000 annual visitors per year.”
The painting will commemorate the mansion’s 150-year anniversary and the state of Missouri’s bicentennial.
The luncheon will take place on the lawn of Jefferson Landing State Historic Site at 11 a.m.
In addition to announcing the painting, the first lady will be celebrating Friends of the Missouri Governor’s Mansion’s 45th anniversary with former first ladies Jean Carnahan, Betty Hearnes, Lori Hauser Holden, Georganne Wheeler Nixon and Pat Wilson.
Friends of the Missouri Governor’s Mansion was founded in 1974.
Parson is the wife of Missouri’s 57th governor, Mike Parson.
To preserve the “People’s House” for generations to come, Friends of the Missouri Governor’s Mansion is refurbishing and restoring mansion items, including the 19th century Marmaduke pool table, the 1904 World’s Fair furniture and the carpeting in the third-floor ballroom and on the first floor in the double parlor, library and grand staircase nook.
Tickets to the 2019 First Lady’s Luncheon are sold out. To learn more about the work of the Friends of the Missouri Governor’s Mansion or to donate to the nonprofit organization, please visit www.missourimansion.com.