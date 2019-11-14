A public reception to welcome Nelson Appell as the new Washington Public Library director will be held Sunday, Nov. 17, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the library.
Appell was elected unanimously Oct. 28 by the Washington Library Board to fill this position.
The director is responsible for the day-to-day operation of the facility. This includes developing and monitoring the budget, maintaining the library collection, providing information to the community and executing the development and implementation of library programs and outreach.
The director currently oversees 14 staff members.
Appell has been with the library for seven years and most recently served as interim director. He is the eighth librarian in the 95-year history of the Washington Public Library.
Light refreshments will be served at this meet and greet. All are invited.
The event is being sponsored by the Friends of the Library.