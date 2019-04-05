The Washington Public Library is wasting no time in planning what to do with the extra money that will come in thanks to the passage of Prop L in Tuesday’s election.
The 10-cent property tax levy increase passed with 65 percent of the vote. It received 935 yes votes to 492 no votes.
It will be the library’s first tax levy increase since 1954. The current levy is 10 cents per $100 assessed valuation, which brought in about $125,000 annually.
Now, the levy will double that at 20 cents per $100 assessed valuation, which will generate approximately $250,000 annually.
“We are already talking about increasing the book budget, movies, music, video games and audiobooks,” Library Director Claire Miller said.
“I am very excited,” she added. “We all are. It’s a big relief.”
The library had already been planning to upgrade its computers, and the tax levy increase will only help with that project, Miller said.
“Thank you to all the people who voted, the Love Your Library committee, board of trustees, and the Friends of the Library,” she said. “It was a group effort.”
In 2012 Washington residents voted to expand and renovate the library through the half-cent capital improvement sales tax. Since then, the library has been operating a larger space with the same amount of money.
Since most of the library’s patrons live in the Scenic Regional Library District and its tax levy is set at 20 cents per $100 assessed valuation, the library board proposed raising property taxes to mirror that.
With passage of the Love Your Library proposition, the library will be able to continue offering internet access, computers, audiobooks, movies, community programs, books, periodicals and community events.
Miller said Prop L also will allow the library to provide adequate compensation for staff and absorb additional costs that have been imposed on the library in recent years.
The library currently employs five full-time and nine part-time staff members. Before the renovation project, the library had seven staff members.
In the 2018 fiscal year, the library offered about 360 programs, including Tot Time, four adult book clubs, a U.S. Citizenship 101 class, Washington Wordsmiths, and Dungeons and Dragons.
With the increased revenue, about $125,000 of the city’s budget will be freed up since the city financially supports the library district with $325,000 from general revenue.
Under Prop L, library residents will pay around $19 per year or $1.58 per month.
Library District
Due to state statutes implemented in 1965 that froze the boundaries of city library districts, not everyone was able to vote for the tax increase.
Since 1965, the city’s boundaries have grown, but the newer annexed areas reside under the taxing jurisdiction of the Scenic Regional District.
Citizens under the Scenic Regional District Library tax are not taxed again by the city of Washington.
Studies have shown roughly 60 percent of the people who use the city library pay taxes to the Scenic Regional Library District.
The Washington City Council voted to endorse the proposition in December 2018, however, the library board did not need city approval to pursue the tax increase.