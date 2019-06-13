With Washington Public Library’s reciprocal agreement with the St. Charles City-County Library in effect, cardholders of either library can begin checking out materials from both districts.
The agreement was made official May 15 and went into effect June. 1.
The agreement allows St. Charles County and Washington residents to borrow materials and use library facilities from either library without paying a fee for a library card.
Residents in Augusta and New Melle are included in the agreement.
Without the agreement, out-of-county patrons would have to pay $25 to obtain a library card.
The partnership was created to offer all residents access to more library resources.
Materials borrowed will have to be returned to the proper location, as there is no courier system between the two districts.
Patrons have access to all physical and online resources, except for Hoopla and pay-per-use resources.
Reciprocal lending agreements among neighboring library districts allow customers to borrow materials from participating libraries without paying nonresident fees.
In order to obtain a St. Charles City-County Library card, Washington Public Library customers should visit any St. Charles City-County Library branch and provide identification that displays a current address.
The St. Charles City-County district has branches in Wentzville, St. Peters, O’Fallon and Augusta.
For more information on St. Charles City-County Library reciprocal lending agreements, visit myLibrary.org/reciprocity.
This agreement did not come at an expense to the Washington Public Library.