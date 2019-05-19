The Washington Public Library’s reciprocal agreement with the St. Charles City-County Library will be in place as of Wednesday, May 15.
The agreement allows patrons who have Washington Public Library cards to use the cards at any St. Charles City-County Library branch, with photo I.D. and proof of address.
Cardholders also will receive a free library card with St. Charles.
Patrons will be able to access physical materials as well as online resources, except for Hoopla and pay-per-use resources. Patrons can ask for further clarification when they apply for their cards.
There is no courier system between St. Charles and Washington so materials will need to be returned at the proper location.
The Washington Public Library Board of Trustees voted to pursue the agreement during last month’s meeting. It was noted that without the agreement out-of-county patrons would have to pay $25 to obtain a library card.
Library Director Claire Miller said the agreement will allow people living in Augusta to have access to the library’s resources for free.
“Since the Washington public schools extend that far, I think it’s only fair,” she said.
The agreement will not come at an expense for the Washington Public Library.
The St. Charles City-County Library District has branches in Wentzville, St. Peters, O’Fallon and Augusta.