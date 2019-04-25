Leon Hove announced at the Washington Public Library Board of Trustees meeting that he will not run for board president again.
“It’s time for someone else to be president,” Hove said.
Every year the board re-elects new officers. Hove has been president for four years.
“I do not want to serve as president so you need to find another president,” Hove said.
Recently, the board has had to cancel a couple of meetings due to lack of a quorum. Without a quorum, the board is unable to vote on proceedings.
Hove said they needed to pick a day in May so enough members for a quorum would show up to vote on new officers. The regularly scheduled meeting falls on Memorial Day.
“I don’t think anybody here wants to be here in this room on Memorial Day,” he said.
Hove was appointed to the board in June of 2012. His term expires in June 2021, but Hove said he will continue on the board as long as he can.
Hove will not be present for the May meeting due to two other meetings.
“That’s one of the reasons I don’t want to serve as president anymore,” he said.