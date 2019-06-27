A contract to replace public computers at the Washington Public Library has been put off again.
This is the second time the board has tabled it.
“I’m leaning toward supporting it, but I’d like to have all of the facts,” said Jeff Holtmeier, board member.
The yearly contract with NOC Technology, formerly known as Wash PC, was initially proposed during the May board meeting by library Director Claire Miller.
The board tabled the contract last month to give Miller time to gather the numbers on if or how much the proposal would save the library each year.
For the time being, the contract would replace 10 computers with the option to replace a total of 40 computers.
Miller had asked for $7,500 to be moved from the development fund to get the computer project started.
“We have several computers that are not working properly,” Miller said.
This initial cost would cover installation and upgrading the existing computers. The library has 21 public computers upstairs. Three public computers and one catalog computer recently had to be recycled because they crashed.
Miller also noted that the library is wanting to include credit card capabilities and print release software. The contract would include both.
Miller said she is able to budget for the $39,600 annual cost, but not for the $7,500 start-up cost.
However, with the recent half-cent sales tax increase that was passed through a public vote in April, Miller said the library does have the funds to support the initial installation and upgrade cost.
Cost Comparison
The board was given a sheet that compared the costs for this project with and without NOC Technology.
If the library were to buy a server, Miller said it would cost $6,000. Whereas, the server costs are included in the annual contract price with NOC Technology.
Another cost saver is the city of Washington is donating 40 virtual computers to the library.
“They’re like little mini computers,” Miller said. “They don’t take up as much space, but they’re able to do everything we need them to do.”
The virtual computers were originally to be used to function in different city buildings so staff could be on the same server, however, the machines did not function well in different buildings.
Miller noted the computers are powerful enough to accommodate the public, while also being able to erase entirely before another patron logs in. Additionally, the virtual computers are still desktops with smaller towers.
The normal cost of the virtual computers is $100, according to Miller. “So in the future, if we need to replace one it’s only $100 with the software and everything,” Miller said.
Otherwise, it would cost the library $1,000 to purchase a computer similar to the ones already installed upstairs.
NOC Technology also will provide built-in updates whereas before the updates were completed manually.
“To be honest, I was doing all of the updates,” Miller said. “I don’t have time to do them once a month like they’re supposed to be done.”
For NOC Technology to update the computers without a contract, it would cost $90 an hour. But through the contract, the updates will happen automatically and will be included in the annual cost.
The library currently uses SmartShield to wipe the computer clean after each use. Under the proposal, the security software won’t be needed anymore, which will eliminate that cost.
NOC Technology will design the computers to wipe clean every time they’re rebooted without the use of any software. The reduction of SmartShield would eliminate a $700 cost.
Miller said it is more cost-effective to go with the NOC Technology contract on a yearly basis.
The estimated annual expense without NOC Technology is $56,840 or $30,840 with funding.
Internet
MOREnet, Columbia, provides the library’s internet under an E-rate so they get it at a discount, but Miller said the level of internet they offer is not the best.
“If you’re at the desk at 3:30 or 4 (p.m.) it lags,” she said. “I’ve had them come do a network analysis and they really haven’t been able to fix that issue.”
NOC Technology would provide the internet if the contract is accepted. “We can get way better internet through NOC,” Miller said.
She noted NOC Technology is already providing wireless internet for the city of Washington. Additionally, the internet provided through NOC Technology is scalable.
“We don’t have to do the fastest internet,” Miller said.
Right now, the library is paying roughly $7,000 to use MOREnet. “If the state cuts our REAL funding, it’s going to be $20,000,” Miller said.
Miller noted that MOREnet administers the REAL funding through the National Education Rate Program that provides an E-rate for the library. The program is designed to provide telecommunications discounts to qualified schools and public libraries.
Despite the funding, if the library were to double its internet capacity, Miller said they would be paying at least double the cost.
However, Miller doesn’t want to rid the library of MOREnet’s services entirely.
“I think they provide some free databases through the state and some other services,” Miller said. “But we don’t have to pay the internet. It’s not meeting our needs.”
Before voting the board would like to know what speed of internet the library is using right now and if NOC Technology was providing fiber internet. Fiber internet is a connection that transfers data through fiber optic cables.
The board also asked Miller to look into whether they would still receive REAL funding if they were to approve the NOC Technology.