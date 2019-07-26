Monday night was the third time the Washington Public Library Board had visited the topic of upgrading the library’s computers through a yearly contract with NOC Technology, formerly known as Wash PC.
The board voted to enter into a yearly contract with NOC Technology. In order to pay for the buildout, library Director Claire Miller said she will have to present a budget amendment to the city council.
Jon Lober, vice president of managed services at NOC, was at the meeting this time to answer questions.
The contract was first proposed at the May board meeting by Miller. It was first tabled so Miller had time to research and present cost savings to the board.
Miller compared server costs, computer costs, the costs associated with updating the computers and SmartShield costs. She noted the contract with NOC is the most cost-effective.
If the library purchased a server, Miller said it would cost about $6,000. In the contract, the server costs are included.
Also with the contract, the city of Washington will donate 40 virtual computers to the library. Miller said the virtual machines are like mini computers.
The cost of replacing one of the virtual machines is about $100 versus $1,000 which is needed to purchase computers like the ones located on the second floor of the library.
The other cost-saver with the contract is updating the computers. Right now, Miller performs all of the updates on each computer. She noted that she doesn’t have time to update the computers once a month which should be done.
With NOC, but without a contract, the updates would cost $90 an hour. However, through the contract, the updates will happen automatically and are included in the price.
“We cover 100 percent of the backups of those machines,” said Lober, noting that includes specialized updates for programs installed on the machines.
The library currently relies on SmartShield to delete everything after each use.
Lober said the virtual machines will automatically reset themselves at every logoff.
“It’s very similar to what you use now, but less clumpy,” he said. “It’s very quick and seamless.”
The reduction of SmartShield will be a $700 cost savings.
At the June meeting, the board again voted to table the issue to find out what internet speed the library was currently running off and if the connection provided by NOC would be fiber internet. Miller also was asked to find out if the library could still receive REAL funding if entered into the contract.
Miller said the library is using an internet bandwidth of 30 Mbps which is not meeting the need.
Lober said he would start the library off with 100 Mbps.
“Then we can scale from there up and down as necessary,” he said.
“My understanding is even if we adjust it, the price wouldn’t really change because you’re giving us a discount in the package,” said Katie Dieckhaus, board member.
Lober confirmed that this is the case.
He also noted the connection would be a combination of fixed wireless and fiber internet. He said through the partnership NOC has with the city,the library may be able to use only a fiber connection, but said that is still in the works.
A fiber connection transfers data through fiber optic cables.
Lober said the idea of the contract would be to host the machines’ connections in the NOC data center by creating multiple paths so that the connections are always up.
“So people can access those virtual machines very quickly,” he said.
The extra bandwidth also would make it faster to check out books, Miller confirmed. She also noted the library experiences a lag in circulation every afternoon.
“The lag should go away because we will have the connection we need to function,” she said.
As for the REAL funding issue, Miller said the library could continue to apply for an E-rate that the state fund offers.
The REAL funding is provided through the National Education Rate Program. The E-rate is offered only once a year and Miller said the library wouldn’t be able to apply again until next year since it already applied for it this year.
Miller noted the library could continue to use REAL funding to discount what MOREnet, Columbia, services are used at the library.
Prior to the NOC contract, the library was using MOREnet to supply its internet connection. Miller said MOREnet isn’t able to offer the connection the library is needing. She hopes to continue using MOREnet for other services, such as free databases through the state.
The contract with NOC will come at a yearly cost of $39,600, effective Aug. 1. There will be a one-time fee of $7,500 to pay for the buildout.
Miller said she is able to budget for the yearly cost, but not for the stand-alone fee.
At last month’s meeting she noted that with the recent half-cent sales tax increase, the library does have the funds to support the initial installation and upgrade cost.