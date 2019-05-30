The 31st annual Memorial Day service to honor the lives of current and past veterans took place Monday morning in Washington.
The service, normally held at Rennick Riverfront Park, was moved to The American Legion Post 218, due to the flooding of the Missouri River.
Guests made the best of the situation and joked about enjoying the ceremony in the air-conditioned Legion building.
Large crowds gathered both outside and inside the Legion. Spectators sat in lawn chairs and listened to the Washington Brass Band as it played patriotic tunes before the ceremony.
Local Boy Scouts welcomed the crowd into the Legion. Inside, many more attendees celebrated the ceremony honoring fallen veterans in the main hall of the Legion.
The ceremony was conducted by The American Legion, whose national organization celebrates its 100-year anniversary this year, along with the VFW. The two organizations alternate hosting the Memorial service every year.
The service opened with the national anthem sang by Colleen Ryker. Guest speakers Mayor Sandy Lucy and former Washington Fire Chief Bill Halmich took the stage after American Legion Post 218 Cmdr. George Gerner offered a brief welcome.
Remembering Veterans
Lucy spoke of remembering past, current, and future members of the armed forces. Recently, she met two 2019 graduates, one from St. Francis Borgia Regional High School and another from St. Clair High School, who both intend to enlist in the Army.
When asked why, one answered he wanted to serve his country like his uncle before him, and the other responded he wanted to see the world and the Army will offer him this opportunity.
Lucy remarked, “I must say, their answers tugged at my heart.”
The mayor said she and many others think of veterans as members of generations from the Korean and Vietnam war.
“I don’t think about 18- or 19-year-olds on the front line,” she said. “Perhaps that’s because those of us at home don’t feel the effect of war these days. Our life carries on while others are defending our freedom.”
Lucy urged those in the audience to remember these young men’s predecessors, especially those who died in service.
She also quoted Ronald Reagan, who said, “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn’t pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected, and handed on for them to do the same.”
Lucy encouraged the audience to remember those veterans and to continue to speak of their sacrifice.
“Each generation has to be taught,” she said. “They must understand what it costs to keep the freedoms we enjoy daily. We cannot afford to forget. We cannot let it skip a generation.”
The mayor concluded her speech by praying for the safety of the two young men she met and thanking all members of the military, especially “for those who put on the uniform but never took it off.”
Lucy was then followed by guest speaker Bill Halmich, a Vietnam veteran, who served the Washington Fire Department as a firefighter, lieutenant, assistant fire chief, and fire chief.
“Freedom Is Not Free”
Halmich jokingly began his speech by welcoming the crowds to Vietnam, where a monsoon forced a change in location, prompting a laugh from the audience.
He focused his speech on the price of freedom and what military members have sacrificed.
“We cannot effectively understand the value of our freedom without having a discussion regarding its price,” he said.
Halmich also spoke of the sacrifices of veterans’ families and how they deserve respect for their contribution to freedom. He then called on the general audience to renew their commitment to good citizenship.
“We must conduct ourselves as conscientious patriots,” he said. “We must recognize, because of the high price paid for our freedom, that it is truly a valuable treasure, and therefore our contribution to sustain and secure it is imperative.”
He also urged all current veterans to renew their commitment to their military oath.
Halmich recalled the story of Lt. Gen. Hal Moore and Joe Galloway, who wrote two books, “We Were Soldiers Once. . . and Young” and sequel, “We Are Soldiers Still.”
Halmich said these titles perfectly describe current veterans.
“Our actions, our lives of good citizenship, our perspective on war, is the best eulogy for all those names etched on memorial tablets, whose lives we celebrate today,” he said.
Halmich also recalled a friend of his, whose name resides on the Vietnam Memorial, Panel 30 East, Line 60.
The former fire chief wondered what his message would be had he not returned from Vietnam. He said it would be similar to that of the character Capt. Miller from “Saving Private Ryan,” whose dying words were, “Earn this.”
Halmich concluded by wishing blessings on all military members and first responders.
The guest speakers were followed by the commanders of The American Legion and VFW, who read the names and honored those veterans who have passed away this past year in their respective organizations.
Normally, the ceremonial Memorial Day wreath is laid in the Missouri River during the service. Due to the flooding and change in location, the wreath was instead presented on the stage and was later placed in the river.
The three-volley rifle salute, signifying duty, honor, and country, took place just outside The American Legion and was followed by taps, played by Don Hahne, and the singing of “God Bless America” by Colleen Ryker.
To conclude the ceremony, Legion Cmdr. Gerner thanked all who attended, especially those who assisted in conducting the service.